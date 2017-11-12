Sania Mirza Suffering From Knee Injury

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza has said that she is suffering from a knee injury and would soon take a call on whether a surgery is needed or not.

"It was tough year with partners getting injured, but I have a bit of a knee injury now. I have been off for about a month. I have couple of weeks to rest, just trying to get used to, I have to see if I need to have a surgery or not. (I have) a little bit of problem," Sania said on the sidelines of the Indian Sports Honours.

She added, "But all in all I still finished close to top 10, so I am happy with the year."

Sania, the country's finest woman doubles player, who began the year with the number one ranking, closed it at number 9.

Meanwhile, India's non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi has said that it was just a matter of time for young Ramkumar Ramanathan to break into the top 100. "Yuki (Bhambri) has been injured, but he will get back. Ram (Ramkumar Ramanathan) has his breakthrough season, next two years are big for him.

"He is much younger, so we will give him some time. He is found a good coach and he is comfortable with Emilio Sanchez, so he is doing the right thing , so now it is just the matter of breaking into the top 100, Bhupathi told reporters.

The 23-year-old Chennai-born Ramanathan is currently ranked 148 in the men's singles as per the ATP.