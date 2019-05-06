 
Sania Mirza Shares Her "Most Beautiful Picture" With Baby Izhaan

Updated: 06 May 2019 17:34 IST

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan, like MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva, is set to become an Internet sensation.

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza-Malik is set to become an Internet sensation. © Twitter

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza-Malik is set to become an Internet sensation alike MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and many other celebrity kids. The ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Monday posted a picture with her son which received a lot of engagement on Twitter. The picture which Sania Mirza captioned as, "the most beautiful picture .. now you have become my forever and ever fav", was very well received by twitterati.

The Hyderabad player has often shared her pictures on social media with Izhaan, who was born on October 30, 2018.

The 32-year-old former doubles World No.1, has been on the sidelines since October 2017 and had said that she wants to be back on court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sania had further added that she would like to set an example for her child that pregnancy, motherhood and parenthood should not be something that holds one back from your dreams.

Other tennis stars like Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters played tennis after becoming a parent.

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open when she was few weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia and returned to the WTA Tour in March 2018.

Former world number one and Belgian star Kim Clijsters had come out of retirement in 2008, one year after giving birth to her daughter.

Sania, who became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title in 2005, has won three Grand Slam titles in a partnership with Martina Hingis.

