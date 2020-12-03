Sania Mirza posted a picture on social media where she is seen posing with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and captioned it as "Twinning and winning with my little star." India's tennis star Sania is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Sania, who turned 34 recently, had said last month she wasn't sure about returning to the tennis court after her pregnancy. "Having put-on around 23kgs during my pregnancy, I wasn't sure if I was ever going to get back to being fit and playing tennis again," she wrote in a letter shared on social media.

Sania gave birth to her son in October 2018 and stayed away from the game for almost two years.

On comeback, though, she was on the mark right away as she won the Hobart International title with her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok in January 2020.

"I lost around 26 kilos with a lot of workout regimes and very strict diets and came back to tennis because that's what I know, love and do," Sania wrote in her letter.

The 34-year-old had said she was inspired after watching the documentary "Being Serena" on the life of multiple Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

Promoted

Like Sania, Williams, too, returned to court after giving birth.

"Pregnancy is something that I had experienced for the first time in my life. I thought about it and I think we all have a certain picture about it but once you experience it, you really understand what it means. It absolutely changes you as a human being," Sania wrote in the letter.