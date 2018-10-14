 
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Set Couple Goals With Their New Picture

Updated: 14 October 2018 12:51 IST

Sania Mirza shared the image on her official Twitter account.

Sania Mirza and cricketer husband Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 © Twitter

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently expecting her first child with her Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik. With the due getting closer, Sania Mirza took out time to share an adorable picture of herself with husband Shoaib Malik. Sania Mirza posted the picture on her offical Twitter account. "Not posing sooooo candid @realshoaibmalik", she had captioned the image. After posting the image, Indian female wrestler Ritu Phogat and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood complimented the picture of the couple.

Earlier on Saturday, Sania had vented her frustration and anger over trolls advicing her on pregnancy. Taking to her official Twitter account, a miffed Sania Mirza had some words of advice for such people. "Word of advice for ppl (specially since the majority seem to be men) who think being pregnant means you have to go into hibernation for 9 months, sit at home and for some reason be 'ashamed in this haalat'..So when women are pregnant they don't have a disease or become untouchable", she wrote in her first tweet. "Or become a corpse!!! They are still 'NORMAL' human beings and are still allowed to live a normal life!! so pls take your heads out of your a** and think where exactly you came from too..your mother's womb!! #ittakesallkindstomakethisworld #dumidiots too !!", she continued her message thread in the second tweet.

Sania has put her career on hold as she is expecting her first child with her husband Shoaib in October. The former doubles World No.1, who is aiming to be back on the court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had said that she has always lived her life on her own terms and never followed the 'traditional women route' in her life.

