India's tennis star Sania Mirza has been spending time with her family during the 21-day lockdown in the country. Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared their son Izhaan's photo on Twitter. Sania captioned the post, "I am pretty sure he's thinking what the fuss is all about? #IzhaanMirzaMalik". Seeing her post, Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz commented, " He is so cute. Mashallah." The little boy can be seen holding a tennis racket in the photo. Seeing this, Twitter users commented that he can also have a bat in his left hand leaving fans to participate in the cricket vs tennis debate.

Some users also went on to add that the little boy was in a dilemma of whether to play cricket or tennis.

I am pretty sure he's thinking what the fuss is all about ? ???????????????????? #IzhaanMirzaMalik ???? pic.twitter.com/3VSyYLmyj4 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 8, 2020

He is soo cute. MASHALLAH — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 8, 2020

Yes..little izhan ???? whether to play cricket ???? or Tennis ???? ... ???? — Dr.Sheikh Aamina #StayHomeStaySafe (@Drsheikhamina) April 8, 2020

Also a bat in left hand — Khalid Naseer (@khalidn4881655) April 8, 2020

Sania Mirza has been out of action since 2017 and made her comeback in 2020. However, with the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, all major sporting events have taken a back seat.

Major Grand Slams like French Open and Wimbledon have taken a huge hit. While the French Open has been pushed back to September by the organisers, Wimbledon has been scrapped this year. It is the first instance since World War II that Wimbledon has been cancelled.

Players from Roger Federer to Novak Djokovic have taken to social media to entertain their fans. Federer has been sharing videos of himself practicing at home.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka have also donated $1 million Swiss Francs to the most vulnerable families of Switzerland to help them in the fight against coronavirus.