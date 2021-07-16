Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza enjoys a massive fan following on and off the court. And, when she is not wowing us with her powerful forehands, the six-time Grand Slam winner entertains us with her wit. On Friday, the former doubles number one once again took the Internet by storm by sharing a picture of herself on Twitter ."When you are having a good hair and makeup day...Selfie toh banti hai," Sania captioned the post on the social media platform. She also used a winking face emoji along with the text. In the snap, Sania looks serene in an olive green shirt and pink lipstick.

When you are having a good hair and make up day ... selfie toh banti hai pic.twitter.com/z1jKM3p848 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 16, 2021

The post soon created a buzz on the microblogging site as the fans of the Indian tennis queen started complimenting her in the comment section.

Responding to the picture, a fan wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous."

absolutely gorgeous — Sneha Singh (@Imsnehasingh) July 16, 2021

A few fans also extended their best wishes to the 34-year-old for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games.

"All the best for the Tokyo Olympics, didi. My elder sister is a big fan of yours. When I was a kid, she bought a poster of you and hung it on our bedroom wall. It stayed for a decade," a user wrote.

All the best for Tokyo Olympic didi.

My elder sister is a big fan of you. When I was a kid, She bought a poster of your and hanged it in our Bedroom wall. It stayed for a decade. — Prabhas (@iAmPrabash) July 16, 2021

"Best of luck for Tokyo 2021," another wrote along with two thumbs up emojis and the Indian flag.

Best of luck for Tokyo 2021 pic.twitter.com/sAy3Xe4vcH — Raka Don (@RakeshChahal) July 16, 2021

"Good luck for the Olympics champ," wrote a follower.

good luck for the olympics champ!!!. — Ajay K. Pathak. (@tirol2001) July 16, 2021

"Without make up bhi achhi hi aati hogi selfie," read another comment on the post.

Without make up bhi achhi hi aati hogi selfie — Mohinish (@GuptaMohinish) July 16, 2021

A fan even went on to ask Sania, if she believes she is far too pretty?

Apko nh lgta ap zyada hi haseen ho — Durood Fatima.(@SyedaDurood_) July 16, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Sania was seen flaunting India's Olympics kit in a dance video on Instagram.

"The 'A' in my name stands for soooo much in my life," Sania captioned the video.

In the clip, Sania was seen grooving to American rapper Doja Cat's hit song Kiss Me More.

Sania, who was last seen in action at Wimbledon 2021, will represent India in Tokyo Games in the Women's double along with Ankita Raina.