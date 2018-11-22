Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed their baby boy last month. The couple named their son Izhaan Mirza Malik and are currently enjoying a new chapter in their lives. Sania, who became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title in 2005, shared a new picture of herself cuddling up the little guy and gave us one of the cutest picture of the day. Sania took to Twitter and shared a candid click with her baby boy Izhaan. In the photo, the baby is covered with a blanket which has his name printed on it and sleeping in the arms of his mother. Sania posted the photo with a caption stating, "#Moments #Allhamdulillah".

Shoaib announced the arrival of his baby boy on his Twitter page by stating, "Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled #BabyMirzaMalik"

So it's been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son we've even watched Baba play some cricket together since we've arrived it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I've ever won or had and there is no feeling or- pic.twitter.com/KRiXVNmcox — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 3, 2018

Meanwhile, just five days after Izhaan was born, Sania posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page. She stated, "So it's been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son ?? we've even watched Baba play some cricket together since we've arrived ? it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I've ever won or had and there is no feeling or blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received. Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love that us as parents and Izhaan have received ?? Thank you to each and every one of you ..we love you right back! Love, Sania ,Shoaib and Izhaan."

Sania, who is a former doubles World No.1, has been on the sidelines since October 2017 and had said that she wants to be back on court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.