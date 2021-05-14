Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday posted adorable pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik on the occasion of Eid. Sania, who is the first Indian woman to win a Singles WTA tour title, shared an image with Izhaan in a green colour twinning outfit on Instagram. "Twinning and winning my laddoo @izhaan.mirzamalik," the six-time Grand Slam doubles and mixed champion wrote in the caption box. The post soon created a buzz on Instagram, with more than 3.4 lakh people having liked it at the time of writing.

Pakistan cricketer Imam Ul Haq was among the first to like the picture and comment on it. "Masha Allah," he wrote.

Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina also dropped a heart emoji in the comment box and wrote, "you two."

Actress-turned-producer Dia Mirza wished the duo on Eid in the comment box.

Earlier, Sania had posted a set of six photos with her husband and former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik and wished fans on the occasion of Eid. "Eid Mubarak from us to you. Ps- swipe to see what happens when we attempt to take typical post pics," Mirza wrote in the caption.

In March, the former doubles number one marked her return to the WTA circuit with the Qatar Total Open. Sania returned to the professional tour after recovering from COVID-19 in January this year.

She made a winning return as she and her doubles partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia defeated Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Promoted

However, the duo was knocked out of the tournament by the second-seeded Nicole Melichar and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in a thrilling three-set semi-final contest 7-5, 2-6, 10-5.

This match was Sania's first in 12 months. Coincidentally, the Qatar Open was the last tournament she played in 2020 when all competitions were put to a halt due to COVID-19.