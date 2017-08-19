 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Masters

Updated: 19 August 2017 18:30 IST

While Sania and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng lost in the last four of the WTA event, Bopanna and his Croatian partner were outdone in a thrilling quarterfinal of ATP men's doubles event.

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out Of Cincinnati Masters
Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig lost to 2nd seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo. © AFP

It was a poor outing for Indians at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Friday as Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost their respective women's and men's doubles matches. While Sania and her Chinese partner Shuai Peng lost in the last four of the WTA event, Bopanna and his Croatian partner were outdone in a thrilling quarterfinal of ATP men's doubles event.

Bopanna and Dodig lost 1-6, 7-6, 7-10 to second seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo in an enthralling three-set quarterfinal. The gruelling match lasted for an hour and 36 minutes.

In the WTA event, being run simultaneously, Sania and Shuai Peng lost to Hsie Su-Wei of Taiwan and Moncia Niculescu of Romania 4-6, 6-7 in the women's doubles semifinal that lasted one hour and 33 minutes.

The Indo-Chinese duo were found wanting in the first set but made amends later on, forcing the second set into a tiebreaker. However, Niculescu and Su-Wei were up to the task and did not allow the match to go to the decider.

In the men's singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan had lost in the second round while Leander Paes and his partner Alexander Zverev had exited in the very first round in the men's doubles event.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Sania Mirza Shuai Peng Rohan Bopanna Ivan Dodig Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania and Bopanna lose their respective doubles matches
  • Sania and partner Shuai Peng lost in the semi-finals
  • Bopanna and Ivan Dodig were knocked out in the quarters
Related Articles
Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig Reach Quarters Of Cincinnati Masters
Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig Reach Quarters Of Cincinnati Masters
Sania Mirza Finds A Rainbow To Drive Away Gloomy Run Of Injured Doubles Partners
Sania Mirza Finds A Rainbow To Drive Away Gloomy Run Of Injured Doubles Partners
Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra Spotted With Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik in London
Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra Spotted With Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik in London
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.