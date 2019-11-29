Sania Mirza won over the Internet with one of her photographs with son Izhaan, who turned a year-old on October 30. "So much to be thankful for, but most of all you my little sunshine #izzy," Sania Mirza tweeted along with the picture that looked like a throwback from Izhaan's first birthday party. The fans on twitter flooded the post with heartwarming messages for baby Izhaan and the Indian tennis star, who will return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January after two years of maternity break.

So much to be thankful for but most of all you my little sunshine #izzy pic.twitter.com/qKZRT8DVXm — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 29, 2019

Cuteness overload. — krishna (@Fantastic446) November 29, 2019

So cute little baby Allah bless you — saqibkhan (@saqibkh57539320) November 29, 2019

The 33-year-old last played competitive tennis at the China Open in October 2017. She will team up with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok, ranked 38 in the WTA doubles chart, for the Hobart International.

"I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open," Sania was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a $25,000 (ITF women's event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let's see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open (for sure)."

Sania added that she had experienced "a lot of change" after having a baby.

On Izhaan's first birthday, Sania had shared a video of her sister, Anam Mirza, playing with the little boy.

In the video, Izhaan, who is sitting on Anam Mirza's lap, is seen playing with her ring. "How old are you going to turn?" asks Anam. Izhaan immediately looks up, a beaming smile on his face, and then excitedly raises his index finger, signalling his age.