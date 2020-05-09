Sania Mirza , India's leading tennis star, took to Twitter on Saturday to share an adorable picture with her son Izhaan. "We woke up like this - wouldn't have it any other way #Izzy," Sania Mirza captioned the image. Sania, much like other sportspersons across the world, is spending time at home amid the lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Soon after Sania shared the picture, fans flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the ace tennis star.

We woke up like this - wouldn't have it any other way #Izzy pic.twitter.com/V9OtgxLpdm — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 9, 2020

Sania, who made a comeback to the court after a long gap, has been active on social media during the forced break from the game.

Last month, Sania Mirza became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award from the Asia/Oceania zone.

Indonesia's Priska Medelyn Nugrorho was the other Tennis player to be nominated from the region.

Sania, who made a comeback to the Fed Cup, helped India reach the play-offs of the tennis tournament for the first time.

"Stepping on to the court for the first time in India colours was a moment of pride for me, back in 2003. It has been an eighteen-year long journey since then and I feel extremely proud and privileged to have contributed to the success of Indian tennis," Sania was quoted as saying by AITA.

Recently, Sania had shared a cute picture of Izhaan that went viral on social media. In the picture, Izhaan can be seen holding a tennis racket in his hand.

Sania married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and celebrated baby boy Izhaan's first birthday on October 30 last year.