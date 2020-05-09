Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

"We Woke Up Like This": Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Picture With Son Izhaan

Updated: 09 May 2020 17:20 IST

Sania Mirza, much like other sportspersons across the country, is spending time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"We Woke Up Like This": Sania Mirza Posts Adorable Picture With Son Izhaan
Sania Mirza posted an adorable photo with her son Izhaan. © Twitter

Sania Mirza, India's leading tennis star, took to Twitter on Saturday to share an adorable picture with her son Izhaan. "We woke up like this - wouldn't have it any other way #Izzy," Sania Mirza captioned the image. Sania, much like other sportspersons across the world, is spending time at home amid the lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Soon after Sania shared the picture, fans flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the ace tennis star.

Sania, who made a comeback to the court after a long gap, has been active on social media during the forced break from the game.

Last month, Sania Mirza became the first Indian to be nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award from the Asia/Oceania zone.

Indonesia's Priska Medelyn Nugrorho was the other Tennis player to be nominated from the region.

Sania, who made a comeback to the Fed Cup, helped India reach the play-offs of the tennis tournament for the first time.

"Stepping on to the court for the first time in India colours was a moment of pride for me, back in 2003. It has been an eighteen-year long journey since then and I feel extremely proud and privileged to have contributed to the success of Indian tennis," Sania was quoted as saying by AITA.

Recently, Sania had shared a cute picture of Izhaan that went viral on social media. In the picture, Izhaan can be seen holding a tennis racket in his hand.

Sania married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and celebrated baby boy Izhaan's first birthday on October 30 last year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza posted an adorable picture with her son Izhaan
  • Fans flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the ace tennis star
  • Recently, Sania was nominated for the Fed Cup Heart Award
Related Articles
"Humour Sometimes Brings Out The Truth": Sania Mirza Reacts To "Joru Ka Ghulaam" Tweet
"Humour Sometimes Brings Out The Truth": Sania Mirza Reacts To "Joru Ka Ghulaam" Tweet
"Stay Strong Vizag": Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli Condole Gas Leak Victims
"Stay Strong Vizag": Sania Mirza, Virat Kohli Condole Gas Leak Victims
Sania Mirza Feels Proud That Many Indian Women Are Big Sports Stars
Sania Mirza Feels Proud That Many Indian Women Are Big Sports Stars
Sania Mirza Becomes First Indian To Get Nominated For Fed Cup Heart Award
Sania Mirza Becomes First Indian To Get Nominated For Fed Cup Heart Award
Sania Mirza Tweets Wishes To Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Alis Wife Samiya On Her Birthday
Sania Mirza Tweets Wishes To Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Ali's Wife Samiya On Her Birthday
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.