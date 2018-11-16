 
Sania Mirza Hits The Gym For First Time After Having A Baby, Says She Was "Like A Kid In Candy Shop"

Updated: 16 November 2018 19:49 IST

Sania Mirza said that she was excited to go to the gym for the first time after having a baby. © Twitter

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday celebrated her 32nd birthday with her newborn son Izhaan Mirza-Malik and family. Husband Shoaib Malik uploaded heart-warming pictures on Twitter and Instagram to wish wife Sania on her birthday. Sania Mirza, on the other hand, decided to celebrate her birthday in a different manner, by hitting the gym. In a photo uploaded on Twitter, Sania Mirza said she was "like a kid in a candy chop" after going to the gym for the first time since giving birth to her son.

The 32-year-old tennis star further said that it is going to be a long road back mentally and physically.

Sania, who is a former doubles World No.1, has been on the sidelines since October 2017 and had said that she wants to be back on court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sania had further added that she would like to set an example for her child that pregnancy, motherhood and parenthood should not be something that holds one back from your dreams.

Other tennis stars like Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters played tennis after becoming a parent.

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open when she was few weeks pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia and returned to the WTA Tour in March 2018.

Former world number one and Belgian star Kim Clijsters had come out of retirement in 2008, one year after giving birth to her daughter.

Sania, who became the first Indian to win a WTA tournament singles title in 2005, has won three Grand Slam titles in a partnership with Martina Hingis.

Topics : Sania Mirza Tennis Serena Williams Kim Clijsters
