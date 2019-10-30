 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Sania Mirza Celebrates Son Izhaan's First Birthday, Tweets Adorable Video Of Him Playing With Sister Anam

Updated: 30 October 2019 14:01 IST

Sania Mirza posted a video of son Izhaan playing with her sister Anam on his first birthday.

Sania Mirza Celebrates Son Izhaan
Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza is seen playing with Izhaan. © Twitter

Sania Mirza took to Twitter to share a series of adorable birthday wishes as her son Izhaan turned a year old. "Happy Birthday my little angel. I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are," she tweeted. "InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan," the tennis star added in her tweet, which was accompanied by a picture of Izhaan. She then tweeted a video of her sister, Anam Mirza, playing with Izhaan.

In the video, Izhaan, who is sitting on Anam Mirza's lap, is seen playing with her ring. "How old are you going to turn?" asks Anam. Izhaan immediately looks up, a beaming smile on his face, and then excitedly raises his index finger, signalling his age.

You can watch the adorable video here:

"Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest,purest most amazing boy," she wrote in another tweet.

Fans flooded her post with birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday Cute Izhaan," one fan tweeted.

"I wanna see him hold a Cricket bat or a tennis racket!!" another fan tweeted.

"He answers and does balle balle at the same time!" a fan replied to the video she shared.

Sania Mirza is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two have been married for over nine years now.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Sania Mirza Confirms Sister Anam
Sania Mirza Confirms Sister Anam's Marriage To Mohammad Azharuddin's Son In December
Virat Kohli Doesn
Virat Kohli Doesn't Get Distracted By Anushka Sharma's Presence, Says Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look
Sania Mirza Hilariously Trolls Yuvraj Singh For His New "Chikna Chamela" Look
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza's Hilarious Wish For Pakistan Cricketer On His "Last Night As Bachelor"
"Planning To Make A Comeback By January": Sania Mirza To NDTV
"Planning To Make A Comeback By January": Sania Mirza To NDTV
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.