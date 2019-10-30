Sania Mirza Celebrates Son Izhaan's First Birthday, Tweets Adorable Video Of Him Playing With Sister Anam

Sania Mirza took to Twitter to share a series of adorable birthday wishes as her son Izhaan turned a year old. "Happy Birthday my little angel. I pray Allah gives you everything you work towards and desire and continue to grow into the most loving and gentle boy that you already are," she tweeted. "InshaAllah .. Thank you for choosing us my little Izhaan," the tennis star added in her tweet, which was accompanied by a picture of Izhaan . She then tweeted a video of her sister, Anam Mirza , playing with Izhaan.

In the video, Izhaan, who is sitting on Anam Mirza's lap, is seen playing with her ring. "How old are you going to turn?" asks Anam. Izhaan immediately looks up, a beaming smile on his face, and then excitedly raises his index finger, signalling his age.

You can watch the adorable video here:

We've been looking forward to today for a bit now #Izzy pic.twitter.com/90xU9zBdn5 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 30, 2019

"Exactly one year since you came into this world and became our world .. you smiled the first day you were born and continue to spread smiles everywhere you go .. my truest,purest most amazing boy," she wrote in another tweet.

Fans flooded her post with birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday Cute Izhaan," one fan tweeted.

"I wanna see him hold a Cricket bat or a tennis racket!!" another fan tweeted.

"He answers and does balle balle at the same time!" a fan replied to the video she shared.

Sania Mirza is married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The two have been married for over nine years now.