Miami Open: Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose In Women's Doubles Final

Updated: 03 April 2017 13:22 IST

Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova were outdone in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 by the unseeded pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan.

Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova missed a golden opportunity to win the Miami Open title as they were beaten by Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the women's doubles final on Sunday. The Indo-Czech pair were outclassed in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 by the unseeded pair. Having finished runners-up at the Sydney International, this was the second final for Sania and Strycova in 2017. The Indian was also eyeing her second title of the year after winning in Brisbane with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Down a break to start the match, Dabrowski and Xu took eight of the next nine games to lead by a set and 4-1. They served the title out to win their first Premier Mandatory title.

Earlier, Sania and Barbora came from behind to beat Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan 6-7, 6-1,10-4 to reach the women's double final on Saturday.

After losing an opening set, they staged a brilliant comeback to script a 6-7 6-1 10-4 against their fifth-seeded opponents.

