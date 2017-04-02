 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Beat Martina Hingis-Chan Yung-Jan, Enter Miami Open Final

Updated: 02 April 2017 08:45 IST

Sania and Barbora lost the opening set of their semi-final clash on Saturday before staging a brilliant comeback to script a 6-7 6-1 10-4 against their fifth-seeded opponents.

Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Beat Martina Hingis-Chan Yung-Jan, Enter Miami Open Final
Sania Mirza will be eyeing her second title of the year. © AFP

Sania Mirza combined with her partner Barbora Strycova to stave off a strong challenge from Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan and reach the women's double final at the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Sania and Barbora lost the opening set of their semi-final clash on Saturday before staging a brilliant comeback to script a 6-7 6-1 10-4 against their fifth-seeded opponents.

The third seeded Indo-Czech pair will face the unseeded Canadian-Chinese team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the battle for the title.

Sania, who had clinched the women's doubles title alongside American star Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the Brisbane Open in January, will be eyeing her second title of the year.

Topics : Sania Mirza Martina Hingis Barbora Zahlavova Strycova Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania and Barbora lost the opening set of their semi-final
  • Indo-Czech pair will face Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan
  • Sania and Barbora won 6-7 6-1 10-4 against their fifth-seeded opponents
Related Articles
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose in Indian Wells Quarters
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose in Indian Wells Quarters
Indian Wells: Sania Mirza Through To Quarters, Leander Paes Out
Indian Wells: Sania Mirza Through To Quarters, Leander Paes Out
Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Stunned in Mixed Doubles Final
Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig Stunned in Mixed Doubles Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.