Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Beat Martina Hingis-Chan Yung-Jan, Enter Miami Open Final

Sania Mirza combined with her partner Barbora Strycova to stave off a strong challenge from Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan and reach the women's double final at the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Sania and Barbora lost the opening set of their semi-final clash on Saturday before staging a brilliant comeback to script a 6-7 6-1 10-4 against their fifth-seeded opponents.

The third seeded Indo-Czech pair will face the unseeded Canadian-Chinese team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the battle for the title.

Sania, who had clinched the women's doubles title alongside American star Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the Brisbane Open in January, will be eyeing her second title of the year.