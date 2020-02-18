 
Sania Mirza And Caroline Garcia Enter Dubai Tennis Championships Doubles Pre-Quarters

Updated: 18 February 2020 23:11 IST

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Caroline Garcia registered a hard-fought win over Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik at the Dubai Open.

Sania Mirza and Caroline Garcia advanced to the pre-quarters of Dubai Tennis Championships. © Twitter

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Caroline Garcia registered a hard-fought win over Russia's Alla Kudryavtseva and Slovenia's Katarina Srebotnik to advance to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals at the Dubai Open on Tuesday. The Indo-French pair beat their Russian opponents 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in the first round match. The Sania-Garcia combine will now meet the fifth seeded duo of Saisai Zheng of China and Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in the round of 16. 

The 33-year-old Sania was returning to action at the Dubai Open after recovering from a calf injury which had cut short her campaign at the Australian Open in January. 

Sania's first Grand Slam outing after a two-year maternity leave had ended with an early exit when the Indian ace retired mid-way during her doubles first-round match because of a right calf injury.

Highlights
  • Sania Mirza sailed into the pre-quarters of Dubai Tennis Championships
  • Sania-Caroline won a hard fought match against Kudryavtseva-Srebotnik
  • Sania Mirza suffered a calf injury during the Austarlian Open in January
