This Sachin Tendulkar, Roger Federer Twitter Conversation Is The Real 'GOAT'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Wimbledon on Monday were involved in a friendly banter discussing the quality of Roger Federer's forward defence. Impressed by Federer's form after the 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted praticising his forward defence during his victory over Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon, the ICC temporarily ranked him as the world's leading Test batsman . Mannarino had returned a long Federer backhand and the Swiss maestro wasted no time in showing off his cricket skills, which captured social media by storm.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, was impressed by Federer's skill invited him to "exchange notes" after the tournament's end, which the eight-time Wimbledon champion courteously accepted.

"As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title," Tendulkar tweeted.

Federer replied, "Why wait? I'm ready to take notes! @sachin_rt."

The Little Master wrote in response, "Ha ha ha..done. @rogerfederer, lesson 1 will be the straight drive only if you help me with my backhand my friend!!

"Unfortunately won't be able to come see you play this year but will be glued to the television...Wish you all the very best! Hopefully next year @Wimbledon."

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Ha ha ha..done. @rogerfederer, lesson 1 will be the straight drive only if you help me with my backhand my friend!!

Unfortunately won't be able to come see you play this year but will be glued to the televison...Wish you all the very best! Hopefully next year @wimbledon. https://t.co/7eP6w2olW0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Tendulkar has confessed on many occasions that he is a fan of Federer and is a regular at the All England Club when The Championships are held.

Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set in a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Mannarino to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday.

Earlier, Federer took his consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 29 in a third round dismissal of Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer's 175th win from 200 career grass-court matches saw him overtake Jimmy Connors as the most successful male player on the surface.