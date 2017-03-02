 
Rohan Bopanna-Marcin Matkowski Reach Semifinals In Dubai

Updated: 02 March 2017 13:49 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Marcin Matkowski beat Florin Mergea and Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the USD 2,617,160 hard court tournament.

Rohan Bopanna and Marcin Matkowski marched into the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semis. © PTI

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski reached the last four in the men's doubles event at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following a straight-set win over Romania's Florin Mergea and Serbia's Viktor Troicki. The unseeded Indo-Polish pair won 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the USD 2,617,160 hard court tournament. Matkowski is fourth Bopanna's fourth different partner of the season. Bopanna and Matkowski had shocked second seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 in the opening round.

Bopanna, who had won the season-opening Chennai Open with compatriot Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, produced his second best performance of the season.

In the semis, Bopanna could end up facing his erstwhile partner and compatriot Leander Paes, who along with his Spanish partner Guillermo Garcia-Lopez face third seeds Daniel Nestor from Canada and Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin, in the other quarterfinal.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Rohan Bopanna Viktor Troicki Marcin Matkowski Florin Mergea Leander Paes Tennis
Highlights
  • Bopanna-Matkowski reach Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semis
  • Bopanna-Matkowski recorded a straight-set win Mergea and Troicki
  • The unseeded Indo-Polish pair won 6-3, 6-4 in the quarters
