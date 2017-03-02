Rohan Bopanna-Marcin Matkowski Reach Semifinals In Dubai

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Polish partner Marcin Matkowski reached the last four in the men's doubles event at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships following a straight-set win over Romania's Florin Mergea and Serbia's Viktor Troicki. The unseeded Indo-Polish pair won 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the USD 2,617,160 hard court tournament. Matkowski is fourth Bopanna's fourth different partner of the season. Bopanna and Matkowski had shocked second seeds Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 in the opening round.

Bopanna, who had won the season-opening Chennai Open with compatriot Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, produced his second best performance of the season.

In the semis, Bopanna could end up facing his erstwhile partner and compatriot Leander Paes, who along with his Spanish partner Guillermo Garcia-Lopez face third seeds Daniel Nestor from Canada and Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin, in the other quarterfinal.

(With PTI Inputs)