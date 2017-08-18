 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig Reach Quarters Of Cincinnati Masters

Updated: 18 August 2017 11:11 IST

In the WTA event, being run simultaneously, Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng have reached the semifinals with a 6-3 6-7(1) 10-3 win over Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru.

Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig Reach Quarters Of Cincinnati Masters
Rohan Bopanna-Ivan Dodig reached quarters of Cincinnati Masters © AFP

Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig reached the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters after edging past Juan Sebastian Cabal and Fabio Fognini in a tight contest. The seventh seeds Bopanna and Dodig, who ended finalists at the Rogers Cup last week in Montreal, rallied to humble the Colombian-Italian combo 5-7 7-5 10-8 in a second round match.

In the WTA event, being run simultaneously, Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng have reached the semifinals with a 6-3 6-7(1) 10-3 win over Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru.

In their fiercely fought match, which lasted one hour and 41 minutes, Bopanna and Dodig broke their rivals once but also dropped serve one time.

To Cabal and Fognini's credit, they saved as many as seven breakpoints to make it as tough for Bopanna and Dodig as possible.

Bopanna and Dodig next face second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo, who beat Diego Schwartzman and Mischa Zverev 7-5 6-2.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the tournaments after Ramkumar Ramanathan's second round defeat in the singles and Leander Paes' first round defeat with Alexander Zverev in the doubles first round.

Topics : Rohan Bopanna Ivan Dodig Sania Mirza Shuai Peng Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bopanna-Dodig edged past Juan Sebastian Cabal and Fabio Fognini
  • They won 5-7 7-5 10-8 in a tight contest
  • Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng have reached the semifinals in the WTA event
Related Articles
Davis Cup: Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni Return; Leander Paes Out Of Squad
Davis Cup: Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni Return; Leander Paes Out Of Squad
Rohan Bopanna Hits Out At All India Tennis Association After Arjuna Award Snub
Rohan Bopanna Hits Out At All India Tennis Association After Arjuna Award Snub
Chennai Open Renamed Maharashtra Open, To Be Held In Pune From 2018
Chennai Open Renamed Maharashtra Open, To Be Held In Pune From 2018
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.