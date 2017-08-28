Roger Federer's Exchange With An Adorable Kid Has Everyone In Splits

Roger Federer will try to add another Grand Slam success in his age-defying seasons when the US Open begins today. Third-ranked Federer took the Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns, raising his record Slam total to 19. Federer opens against US teen Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday in his first-round match. Until this year's revival, Federer had not won a Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012. Federer, the five-time US champion from 2004-2008, is bidding for a 20th major and third of the year after capturing the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.

Ahead of the US Open though, the Swiss maestro was faced with a rather tricky test, which came in the form a barrage of question from an adorable kid.

Victory in the men's final on September 10 would also make the 36-year-old the oldest US Open champion of the modern era and oldest overall since Bill Tilden in 1929.

Federer, meanwhile, is looking to move beyond Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors by claiming a sixth US Open and reach a first final in the city since his sensational 2009 loss to Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer, 36, could meet Australian Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round as well as Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from AFP)