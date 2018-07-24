 
Roger Federer Withdraws From Rogers Cup

Updated: 24 July 2018 08:34 IST

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns.

Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto. © Facebook

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns. The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season. "I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer," said world number two Federer.

"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans.

"But unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year."

Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer's place in the main draw.

Organizers said the event, which takes place August 4-12 at Toronto's York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world including reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and world number one Rafael Nadal.

"It's unfortunate that we won't have Roger in Toronto this summer," said tournament spokesman Karl Hale.

Comments
Topics : Roger Federer Tennis
Highlights
  • Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament
  • I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup: Federer
  • Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer's place in the main draw
