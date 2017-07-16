Roger Federer Wins 19th Grand Slam, The World Salutes Him

Federer lifted his 8th Wimbledon title and the 19th Grand Slam of his career at Wimbledon.

Age is just a number for Roger Federer. After winning the elusive 18th Major in January, there seems to be no stopping the 35-year-old. Federer lifted his eighth Wimbledon title and the 19th Grand Slam of his career on Sunday at Wimbledon. The Swiss maestro became Wimbledon's oldest men's winner, surpassing Arthur Ashe, who was almost 32 when he won in 1976. Federer registered a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Croatia's Marin Cilic in front of a packed crowd. And the entire world saluted the legend on social media.

From tennis players to footballers to cricketers, all have hailed Federer's feat.

Leo Messi, Michael Jordan, Roger Federer. The best I've seen. — Gerard Pique (@3gerardpique) July 16, 2017

What a player!! Champion stuff from the champion??Congrats to my all time favourite tennis player @rogerfederer ???? #Wimbledon #inspiration — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 16, 2017

You forget athletes are humans with real emotions. The sport of tennis is so hard because you're out there all by yourself. — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) July 16, 2017

Time stands still and once again it's for @rogerfederer! Congratulations Champ ?? #WimbledonFinal — Leander Paes (@Leander) July 16, 2017

Taking a 6month break and then firing it up with a googly - much deserved! congratulations @rogerfederer .Keep the spins going ???? #Wimbledon — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) July 16, 2017

2003 ??

2004 ??

2005 ??

2006 ??

2007 ??

2009 ??

2012 ??

2017 ??



The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? — John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017

With this win, Federer has surpassed Pete Sampras' Open Era record of the highest number of men's singles titles at Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old was in superb form at this year's edition, storming to the title without dropping a single set.

"This tournament I've played, not dropping a set and holding the trophy -- it's magical. It's too much really," Federer said after the final. "It's cruel sometimes but (Marin) fought well and he's a hero," he added.