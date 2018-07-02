Roger Federer Wardrobe Malfunction, His Funniest Moment In Tennis

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Monday recalled his 2007 Wimbledon wardrobe malfunction episode and called it his funniest moment in tennis. Recalling the gaffe, Federer revealed that he was excited and nervous that day. "I was really excited and nervous. I really wanted to put on the long trousers that we created for the tournament. When I tried to put my hands in my trouser pockets at the trophy handover, I first realised that I had put my trousers the wrong way round. It was too late to change that", he said in a video shared on the official Instagram account of Wimbledon . "Nobody's peRFect. Roger Federer has a confession - and it's about that 2007 outfit," the video was captioned.

In 2007, Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the final to claim his fifth consecutive triumph at Wimbledon. Federer's eight Wimbledon titles came in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017.

On Monday, Federer began his title defence in style after brushing aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. Top seed Federer will next face either Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi.

Federer, who beat Marin Cilic in last year's final, is playing Wimbledon for a 20th straight year. The 36-year-old Swiss top seed and world No. 2 had defeated Dusan en route to winning last year's title.