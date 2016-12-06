 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Roger Federer, Serena Williams Feel Cash Crunch, Out Of IPTL

Updated: 06 December 2016 11:39 IST

Cash Crunch keeps Roger Federer, Serena Williams Out of IPTL

Roger Federer, Serena Williams Feel Cash Crunch, Out Of IPTL
Roger Federer and Serena Williams will be missing in action from IPTL © NDTV

If demonetisation worries you, don't get too depressed. It affects big names like Roger Federer and Serena Williams as well.

The ace tennis duo won't e participating in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) as a result of the prevailing "economic climate" in India, as disclosed by IPTL founder Mahesh Bhupathi in a statement on Tuesday.

The IPTL, already in a bit of a soup with shortage of star power, will be hit badly by this move.

Federer had not been named in any team, though it was expected that he would be a part of the Indian Aces. Serena was named in the Singapore Slammers squad.

"We have had challenges this year and we are hoping to get past them. With current economic climate in India and uncertainty of spending money, I reached out to both Roger (Federer) and Serena (Williams) to explain the situation. They have been very supportive of the IPTL the first two seasons and we look forward to bring them in Futures," Bhupathi said in a statement.

Topics : Roger Federer Serena Williams Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Federer, Serena out of IPTL
  • Serena was named for Singapore Slammers
  • Mahesh Bhupathi cites "economic climate" in India
Related Articles
Hyderabad to Host Third Leg, Finals of IPTL
Hyderabad to Host Third Leg, Finals of IPTL
Serena Williams Will be Back, Warns New World No.1 Angelique Kerber
Serena Williams Will be Back, Warns New World No.1 Angelique Kerber
Women's Tennis Needed 'New Face' at Top: Garbine Muguruza
Women's Tennis Needed 'New Face' at Top: Garbine Muguruza
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.