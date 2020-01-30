 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

"No Plans To Retire": Roger Federer Confident Of More Grand Slam Glory

Updated: 30 January 2020 18:35 IST

Roger Federer was knocked out of the Australian Open in the semi-final by Novak Djokovic.

"No Plans To Retire": Roger Federer Confident Of More Grand Slam Glory
Roger Federer said he believes he can add to his 20 Grand Slam trophies. © AFP

Injury-hit Roger Federer said Thursday he had no plans to retire and insisted he was still in good enough shape to win Grand Slams after crashing out of the Australian Open semi-finals to Novak Djokovic. The 38-year-old fell to the Serb 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3, admitting he only had "a three percent" chance as he nursed a groin injury picked up in his quarter-final epic against Tennys Sandgren, where he saved seven match points. Despite the disappointment, the Swiss great believes he is still a force to be reckoned with.

"Yes, I do believe that," the world number three said, when asked if he was confident about adding to his 20 Grand Slam titles.

"I think by having the year that I had last year, also with what I have in my game, how I'm playing, I do feel that, yeah."

Federer, who reached last year's Roland Garros semi-finals and lost a five-set Wimbledon final to Djokovic, said he hopes to return to Melbourne in 2021 for a crack at a seventh title.

"You never know what the future holds. Especially my age, you don't know," he said.

"I'm confident. I'm happy how I'm feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire.

"From that standpoint, we'll see how the year goes, how everything is with the family. We'll go from there. Of course, I hope to be back."

Federer was seen around Melbourne Park before the match with tape on his upper right leg and there were even rumours that he might pull out of the Djokovic showdown.

But that is not in the 38-year-old's nature -- he has only ever given up walkovers four times in his long career, and never retired from any of his more than 1,500 matches over two decades.

"Today was horrible"

Federer said he took a day off after the Sandgren match and barely warmed up for Djokovic, but felt he was in good enough shape to at least give the Serb a run for his money.

"Today was horrible, to go through what I did. Nice entrance, nice send-off, and in between is one to forget because you know you have a three percent chance to win," he said.

"It's frustrating. (But) I don't think I would have gone on court if I felt like I had no chance to win. We saw I was still being able to make a match out of it.

"Who knows maybe how he feels as well. He's a great, great player. We know that. He makes you hit balls. He serves well, he returns well, he moves well. He's mentally very tough."

Federer said the injury did not appear to be serious.

"I'm very happy that I don't feel any worse than when I started. That's super-encouraging. So I think we'll go from there and we'll see if I need to do another scan or not," said the tennis legend.

Djokovic said he had "huge respect" for the resilient Federer's record of never retiring from a match.

"I did have retirements throughout my career. I know how it feels when you're hurt on the court," he said.

"It's an amazing fact that he has never retired his match, not a single match, throughout his career. Huge respect for that."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Roger Federer was knocked out of the Australian Open by Novak Djokovic
  • Federer said he believed he can add to his tally of 20 Grand Slams
  • He said that he has no plans to retire as of now
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Praises Roger Federer For Playing With Injury In Australian Open Semi-Final
Novak Djokovic Praises Roger Federer For Playing With Injury In Australian Open Semi-Final
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Eases Past Roger Federer To Enter Eighth Final
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Eases Past Roger Federer To Enter Eighth Final
Australian Open 2020 Semi-Finals Highlights, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Enter 8th Australian Open Final
Australian Open 2020 Semi-Finals Highlights, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic: Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Enter 8th Australian Open Final
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Thumps Milos Raonic To Set Up Roger Federer Semi-Final Clash
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Thumps Milos Raonic To Set Up Roger Federer Semi-Final Clash
Roger Federer Reaches Semis After Saving 7 Match Points In Australian Open Great Escape
Roger Federer Reaches Semis After Saving 7 Match Points In Australian Open Great Escape
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.