 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Roger Federer Says He Won't Play Clay Court Season, Skips French Open

Updated: 25 March 2018 09:04 IST

It's the second straight year that Roger Federer will forego a clay-court campaign.

Roger Federer Says He Won
Roger Federer confirmed he will skip the French Open. © AFP

Roger Federer won't go for a 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open, with the 36-year-old Swiss great saying on Saturday he'll skip the clay-court season. Federer confirmed the plan after falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Miami Masters. "I decided not to play the clay season," said Federer, who won his 20th Grand Slam tournament at the Australian Open in January.

It's the second straight year that Federer will forego a clay-court campaign.

Last year after winning back-to-back tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami he took a break, returning in mid-June at the grass court tournament in Stuttgart.

He lost his first match there, but went on to win at Halle and Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, after his shock loss to the 21-year-old Australian qualifier, Federer is set to lose his No.1 ranking.

Federer, who won his 20th Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open, regained the number one spot in February after winning the ATP title in Rotterdam but needed to reach the quarter-finals to remain at the summit.

Instead he'll be replaced by Spain's Rafael Nadal when the rankings are released at the end of the tournament.

"I deserve it after this match. That's how I feel. Just so bad," said Federer, adding that he "could never get to any level that I was happy with today".

"Sometimes you have these matches," he said. "Sometimes you find a way through. I just couldn't get it done today."

Topics : Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Roger Federer will skip the clay-court season
  • Federer won't go for a 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open
  • 2nd straight year that Federer will forego a clay-court campaign
Related Articles
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Lose No.1 Ranking After Shock Loss To Thanasi Kokkinakis
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Lose No.1 Ranking After Shock Loss To Thanasi Kokkinakis
Roger Federer Relaxed About Retaining No.1 Ranking In Miami
Roger Federer Relaxed About Retaining No.1 Ranking In Miami
Juan Martin Del Potro Outlasts Roger Federer To Win Indian Wells Final
Juan Martin Del Potro Outlasts Roger Federer To Win Indian Wells Final
Indian Wells: Juan Martin del Potro Topples Milos Raonic To Set Up Showdown With Roger Federer
Indian Wells: Juan Martin del Potro Topples Milos Raonic To Set Up Showdown With Roger Federer
Indian Wells: Roger Federer Beats Hyeon Chung To Reach Semi-Finals
Indian Wells: Roger Federer Beats Hyeon Chung To Reach Semi-Finals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.