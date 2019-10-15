 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Roger Federer Confirms Tokyo Olympics Participation In Bid To Win Elusive Singles Gold

Updated: 15 October 2019 10:07 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Roger Federer, who has won a doubles gold alongside fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, is still waiting to get his hands on an Olympic singles gold.

Roger Federer Confirms Tokyo Olympics Participation In Bid To Win Elusive Singles Gold
Roger Federer has won all four Grand Slam tournaments but is still waiting for an Olympic singles gold. © AFP

Roger Federer announced on Monday he will compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics in a bid to claim the men's singles gold medal, the only major prize he has yet to win. "I've been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer time (of 2020) after Wimbledon and before the US Open," he said at a promotional event. "At the end of the day my heart decided to play the Olympic Games again." Roger Federer has won all four of the Grand Slam tournaments, as well as the ATP Tour Finals six times, but is still waiting to grab Olympic singles gold.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion did win a doubles gold alongside fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka at Beijing in 2008, but when he got to the London singles final in 2012 he was hammered 2-6, 1-6, 4-6 by an inspired Andy Murray.

Federer did not compete at Rio 2016, where Murray won again, but has since twice won the Australian Open and took the 2017 Wimbledon title before losing an epic final in the grass-court Grand Slam to Novak Djokovic earlier this year.

Serbia's Djokovic, and Federer's eternal rival Rafael Nadal, have both already said they will compete at Tokyo, the trio setting the scene for a highly competitive tournament.

Nobody will be writing the ageing triumvirate off.

The 32-year-old Djokovic is world number one and the player poised to take top spot off him in the coming weeks is Nadal, 33.

The 38-year-old Federer is third in the world rankings, while Nadal and Djokovic won all four Grand Slams between them this year.

The two-time defending Olympic champion and three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, coming back from his January hip surgery, is yet to announce his intentions for Tokyo.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Stanislas Wawrinka Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Tennis
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Roger Federer announced he will compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics
  • The singles gold at Olympics is the only major prize he has yet to win
  • Federer won a doubles gold alongside Stan Wawrinka at Beijing
Related Articles
Alexander Zverev Knocks Roger Federer Out Of Shanghai Masters
Alexander Zverev Knocks Roger Federer Out Of Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer Edges Into Shanghai Masters Quarterfinals
Roger Federer Edges Into Shanghai Masters Quarterfinals
Roger Federer Changes Twitter Profile Picture On Fan
Roger Federer Changes Twitter Profile Picture On Fan's Suggestion, Wins Hearts On Internet
Roger Federer Wishes To Watch A Bollywood Movie, Fans Suggest Arbaaz Khan
Roger Federer Wishes To Watch A Bollywood Movie, Fans Suggest Arbaaz Khan's Films 
Watch: Roger Federer Coaches Rafael Nadal At Laver Cup As Bjorn Borg Looks On In Epic Video
Watch: Roger Federer Coaches Rafael Nadal At Laver Cup As Bjorn Borg Looks On In Epic Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.