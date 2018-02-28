Roger Federer Becomes Most Decorated Laureus Winner

Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer won his fifth and sixth Laureus statuettes, becoming the most decorated Laureus winner in history at the 2018 awards ceremony in Monaco on Tuesday. Federer, the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon winner, claimed the Sportsman of the Year and the Comeback of the Year Awards, reports Xinhua. "This is a very special moment for me. Everyone knows how highly I value my Laureus Awards, so to win another would have been wonderful, but to win two is a truly unique honour. "It was an unforgettable year for me, to come back after a very difficult 2016 and these Awards just make it even more memorable," said Federer.

Roger Federer in the edge of tears while talking about Rafael Nadal at #Laureus18 pic.twitter.com/GJncLBcPM0 — James Gray (@jamestingray) February 27, 2018

Federer continued his hot momentum into 2018, as he defended the Australian Open title, before becoming the oldest ATP world No. 1 earlier this month.

Another tennis player, Serena Williams of the US, won the Sportswoman of the Year Award following her 23rd Grand Slam title at Australian Open.

With five Laureus statuettes in hand, Williams, is now the most decorated female Laureus Award winner.

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia received the Breakthrough of the Year Award for winning the 2017 Masters, his second Laureus Award, 18 years after winning the Laureus Newcomer accolade at the 2000 Awards.

Formula One team Mercedes AMG took away the Team of the Year Award following their dominant fourth successive Constructors World Championship.

French Vendee Globe winning sailor Armel Le Cleach received the Action Sportsperson of the Year Award, while Swiss wheelchair racer Marcel Hug won the World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award for his three titles at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships.

Brazilian football team Chapecoense, whose comeback from a devastating plane crash inspired the sporting world, were honoured with the Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year Award.

Italian football legend Francesco Totti received the Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award for his 22-year contribution to Roma.

He also joined Wales manager Ryan Giggs as the newest members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.