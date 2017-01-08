Roberto Bautista Agut Outclasses Daniil Medvedev to Clinch Chennai Open Title

Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday recorded a straight forward 6-3, 6-4 win over Daniil Medvedev to win the Chennai Open -- his fifth ATP singles title. Agut, world No.14, was peppered his opponent with some brilliant baseline shots while the young Russian made one too many mistakes and was made it to pay for it dearly.

Agut lost only eight points on his serve while in contrast Medvedev's serve was always under pressure in the Chennai Open final, which lasted an hour and 11 minutes.

The Russian, to his credit, improved his gameplay in the second set and and made Agut work much harder for his points, however, Medvedev lacked a finishing prowess.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old Medvedev, playing in his maiden ATP final, made a good impression with his all-round game and will jump a good number of places from his current 99th rank.

It was the second time that Agut was playing a final at the Chennai Open, having ended runner-up to Janko Tipsarevic in 2013 at the Nungambakkam stadium.

Last year, Agut had won two of his four titles in Auckland and Sofia. He had claimed two victories (Stuttgart and s-Hetrogenbosch) in 2014.

Medvedev had started well, serving at love his first service game but lost the next after a few unforced errors put him down by three breakpoints. He netted a backhand after a double fault in the fourth game.

He saved the first two but netted a return on the third with Agut setting it up nicely by attacking the net.

The Spaniard held his own for a commanding 4-1 lead against the Russian. There was no break of serve after that and Agut served out the set in the ninth.

Medvedev played better in the second set but was still unable to put pressure on Agut's service games. The only time the Russian pushed Agut a bit was in the fourth game when the Spaniard saved the game from a deuce.

Medvedev also received a medical timeout after the seventh game due to an problem with his right hamstring.

Serving at 4-4, the Russian began with a double fault, sent a forehand long and again sent down a double fault to be down by a breakpoint, which Agut converted with a backhand winner.

The Spaniard was now serving for the championship and he did it with ease with Medvedev sending a return long on first match point.

(With PTI Inputs)