'Respect My Privacy, Trying To Have A Baby': Serena Williams Hits Back At John McEnroe

Updated: 27 June 2017 08:51 IST

Serena Williams, whose 23 Grand Slam singles title are the most in the Open era (since 1968), didn't take kindly to the comments made by John McEnroe in an interview National Public Radio's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Serena Williams asked John McEnroe to respect her and her privacy. © AFP

Serena Williams, on court, comes across as a no nonsense player and it seems off the court as well, her characteristics aren't much different. Retired tennis great John McEnroe, on Sunday, suggested that Serena wouldn't stand a chance if she competed on the men's circuit. On Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner took to Twitter to respond to some of the comments made by the seven-time major singles champion. Serena shot back at McEnroe, asking him to respect her and her privacy as she was trying to have a baby.

Serena, whose 23 Grand Slam singles title are the most in the Open era (since 1968), didn't take kindly to the comments made by McEnroe in an interview National Public Radio's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles winner, called Williams "best female player ever -- no question".

But asked why she should not be considered the best of all time, McEnroe added: "Well because if she was in, if she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world."

". . . That doesn't mean I don't think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it'd be a little higher, perhaps it'd be a little lower."

Serena, 35, won this year's Australian Open for her seventh Melbourne crown and her 23rd Slam singles title, setting an Open Era record and moving one shy of Margaret Court's all-time Slam singles title record.

In April, Serena announced that she was pregnant and would not compete for the remainder of the season.

The American women's singles star has won Wimbledon and the Australian Open seven times, the US Open six times and the French Open three times.

(With AFP Inputs)

