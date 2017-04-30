 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Red-Hot Rafael Nadal Wins 10th Barcelona Open Title

Updated: 30 April 2017 22:15 IST

Rafael Nadal won in Barcelona between 2005-2009, 2011-13 and now in the last two years.

Red-Hot Rafael Nadal Wins 10th Barcelona Open Title
Rafael Nadal poses with his trophy after winning the Barcelona Open. © AFP

Rafael Nadal romped to his 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday as he swept aside Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 for a 51st clay-court crown. The Spaniard has made the perfect start to the clay-court season and will aim for a 10th French Open next month after also claiming his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters last week. Nadal won in Barcelona between 2005-2009, 2011-13 and now in the last two years.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion looks like the man to beat in Paris as on the court newly baptised in his name he failed to drop a set all week.

Thiem had shocked world number one Andy Murray in Saturday's semi-finals and showed some early resistance.

The world number nine even had his only break point of the match in the first game.

But Nadal, returning to top form at age 30, upped his intensity at the crucial moment and took the set with the only break in the 10th game.

The second set was a procession as Thiem's frustration at his inability to break through Nadal's defences saw him consistently fire long.

Thiem held off three break points in his opening service game, but was powerless to stop Nadal thereafter as he won the last five games to seal victory in just over 90 minutes on court.

Topics : Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal clinches 2017 Barcelona Open title
  • Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-1 in the final
  • This was Nadal's 10th Barcelona Open title
Related Articles
Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal One Win Away From 10th Title, Andy Murray Stunned
Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal One Win Away From 10th Title, Andy Murray Stunned
Barcelona Open: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal Enter Semi-Finals
Barcelona Open: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal Enter Semi-Finals
Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Second Round, Andy Murray Gets Walkover
Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Second Round, Andy Murray Gets Walkover
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.