Ramkumar Ramanathan Advances To Third Round Of Australian Open Qualifiers

Updated: 13 January 2018 19:53 IST

Ramkumar Ramanathan won his second round of Australian Open qualifiers in straight sets.

Ramkumar Ramanthan celebrates after winning a match. © AFP

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan on Saturday won his second round qualifying match in straight sets as he beat France's Gleb Sakharov 6-4, 7-6 (12) at the Australian Open qualifiers. The Indian tennis star, seeded 28th, won the match by smashing a splendid ace and advance to the third round. He made the best use of his serves, firing an impressive 17 aces in the tie that lasted close to two hours.

In the previous qualifying game, Ramkumar edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-2 to set up a second round clash against the Frenchman.

The Australian Open starts from January 15.

(With PTI inputs)

