Ramkumar Ramanathan Advances To Third Round Of Australian Open Qualifiers

Ramkumar Ramanthan celebrates after winning a match. © AFP
Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan on Saturday won his second round qualifying match in straight sets as he beat France's Gleb Sakharov 6-4, 7-6 (12) at the Australian Open qualifiers. The Indian tennis star, seeded 28th, won the match by smashing a splendid ace and advance to the third round. He made the best use of his serves, firing an impressive 17 aces in the tie that lasted close to two hours.
In the previous qualifying game, Ramkumar edged out American Bradley Klahn 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-2 to set up a second round clash against the Frenchman.
The Australian Open starts from January 15.
(With PTI inputs)
Topics : Ramkumar Ramanathan Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments