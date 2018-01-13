Ramkumar Ramanathan Advances To Third Round Of Australian Open Qualifiers

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan on Saturday won his second round qualifying match in straight sets as he beat France's Gleb Sakharov 6-4, 7-6 (12) at the Australian Open qualifiers. The Indian tennis star, seeded 28th, won the match by smashing a splendid ace and advance to the third round. He made the best use of his serves, firing an impressive 17 aces in the tie that lasted close to two hours.