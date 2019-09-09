 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

US Open Champion Rafael Nadal Hails One Of His "Most Emotional" Wins

Updated: 09 September 2019 08:33 IST

Rafael Nadal clinched his fourth US Open crown in thrilling fashion, squandering a two-set lead before outlasting Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev.

US Open Champion Rafael Nadal Hails One Of His "Most Emotional" Wins
Rafael Nadal celebrated a dramatic victory over Daniil Medvedev for his 19th Grand Slam title. © AFP

Calling it one of the most emotional nights of his 18-year career, Rafael Nadal celebrated a dramatic US Open final victory on Sunday over Daniil Medvedev for his 19th Grand Slam title. The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander grabbed his fourth career title on the New York hardcourts in thrilling fashion, squandering a two-set lead before outlasting the Russian fifth seed 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 after four hours and 50 minutes. "I more or less had the match under control," Nadal said. "The way he was able to fight to change the rhythm of the match was incredible."

Rafael Nadal's head was in his hands as he became emotional in the moments after his epic triumph, feelings compounded when a tribute video of his Grand Slam titles was shown in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Has been one of the most emotional nights in my tennis career, with that video, with all of you," Nadal told a cheering crowd that chanted his name several times in the intense final set.

"There's no stadium in the world that's more energetic than this one."

Outside of the French Open, where Nadal took his 12th title in June, the US Open is the Slam title he has captured the most in his career.

"That's so important," Nadal said of his fourth US Open crown. "This victory means a lot.

"And the way it happened. It was hard to control the nerves. The nerves were so high after having the match almost under control."

Nadal has dropped only one Grand Slam match out of more than 200 when he has won the first two sets, that loss coming to Fabio Fognini in the third round of the 2015 US Open.

But he nearly became the first man since 1949 to lose the US final after winning the first two sets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev in thrilling US Open final
  • Rafael Nadal clinched his 19th Grand Slam title
  • Nadal's head was in his hands as he became emotional after his triumph
Related Articles
Clay Fiend Rafael Nadal Finds Unlikely Second Home At US Open
Clay Fiend Rafael Nadal Finds Unlikely Second Home At US Open
Fought Like Hell, Says US Open Runner-Up Daniil Medvedev
Fought Like Hell, Says US Open Runner-Up Daniil Medvedev
US Open Final: Rafael Nadal Beats Daniil Medvedev In Epic Five-Setter To Clinch 19th Grand Slam Title
US Open Final: Rafael Nadal Beats Daniil Medvedev In Epic Five-Setter To Clinch 19th Grand Slam Title
Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Highlights US Open 2019 Final: Rafael Nadal Beats Daniil Medvedev In Marathon-Final To Claim 19th Grand Slam Title
Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Highlights US Open 2019 Final: Rafael Nadal Beats Daniil Medvedev In Marathon-Final To Claim 19th Grand Slam Title
Rafael Nadal Chases 19th Slam Crown Against Daniil Medvedev At US Open
Rafael Nadal Chases 19th Slam Crown Against Daniil Medvedev At US Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.