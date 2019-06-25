 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Says Wimbledon Seeding System Disrespects World Rankings

Updated: 25 June 2019 16:44 IST

Rafael Nadal was unhappy with the seeding system of Wimbledon, after he was placed below Roger Federer despite being the number two ranked player in ATP rankings.

Rafael Nadal Says Wimbledon Seeding System Disrespects World Rankings
Rafael Nadal won his 18th major title by claiming the French Open earlier this month. © AFP

Rafael Nadal has complained about Wimbledon's seeding system after the Spaniard was placed at number three, behind Roger Federer, for next week's grand slam in London. The other three major tournaments all match their seeding to the official world rankings but Wimbledon uses its own formula to dictate the order, combining ranking points with form in grass-court competitions. It means Nadal will be seeded three and Federer two at the All England Club this year, despite their positions being the reverse in the rankings list. "Wimbledon is the only tournament of the year that does it like this," Nadal told Spanish television channel Movistar on Monday night.

"Obviously it would be better to be two than three but if they think I have to be three I will accept three and fight to win the matches I have to win. 

"Having said that, the only thing that doesn't seem right about this issue is that it is only Wimbledon that does it. If they all did it, it would seem more correct.

"It's not only about my particular case. There have been many occasions when players have played well all year on all surfaces but Wimbledon does not respect the ranking they have earned. 

"And for this reason they get more complicated draws."

Nadal is yet to play an official match on grass this year while Federer warmed up for Wimbledon last week by winning his 10th title at the grass-court tournament in Halle.

Federer and top seed Novak Djokovic will be at opposite ends of the Wimbledon draw, separated until the final, but Nadal is guaranteed to have either Federer or Djokovic in his half, and could meet them in the semis. 

"For me personally, it means if I am three, to get to the final, Djokovic or Federer will be in my half," Nadal added.

"But that can only happen in the semi-finals and to get there I have to win five matches. Today I'm far away." 

Nadal claimed his 18th major title earlier this month by winning the French Open for a record-extending 12th time. He now sits behind only Federer's 20 grand slam triumphs in the all-time list of male champions.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal is unhappy with Wimbledon's seeding system
  • Nadal was placed below Roger Federer at thrid place in Wimbledon
  • Wimbledon 2019 will begin next week in London
Related Articles
French Open Winner Rafael Nadal Still Lagging Novak Djokovic In ATP Rankings
French Open Winner Rafael Nadal Still Lagging Novak Djokovic In ATP Rankings
History Man Rafael Nadal Sweeps To 12th French Open And 18th Grand Slam Title
History Man Rafael Nadal Sweeps To 12th French Open And 18th Grand Slam Title
Dominic Thiem Ends Novak Djokovic History Bid, Faces Rafael Nadal In French Open Final
Dominic Thiem Ends Novak Djokovic History Bid, Faces Rafael Nadal In French Open Final
Even For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal At The French Open Is Just Impossible
Even For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal At The French Open Is Just Impossible
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer To Enter Final
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer To Enter Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.