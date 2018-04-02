 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Reclaims ATP Top Spot, Roger Federer Falls To Second

Updated: 02 April 2018 19:09 IST

Spain's Rafael Nadal returned to the top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings, released on Monday, dethroning Switzerland's Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal Reclaims ATP Top Spot, Roger Federer Falls To Second
Rafael Nadal returned to the top spot in the men's ranking © AFP

Spain's Rafael Nadal returned to the top spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings, released on Monday, dethroning Switzerland's Roger Federer. Fedex, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, fell to World No. 2 after he lost to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) at Miami Open's round of 64 last month, reports Efe.

The United States' John Isner jumped eight places to World No. 9, after he won his first Miami Open title on Sunday against Alexander Zverev of Germany, who climbed one place to fourth.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, Austria's Dominic Thiem and South Africa's Kevin Anderson kept their spots in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 8,770 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,670

3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,985

4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,925

5. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,635

6. Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 4,470

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,665

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,390

9. John Isner (USA) 3,125

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,110.

Topics : Rafael Nadal Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal reclaimed No.1 spot in men's ranking
  • He dethroned Roger Federer
  • Roger Federer crashed out in Miami to American John Isner
Related Articles
Roger Federer Says He Won
Roger Federer Says He Won't Play Clay Court Season, Skips French Open
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Lose No.1 Ranking After Shock Loss To Thanasi Kokkinakis
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Lose No.1 Ranking After Shock Loss To Thanasi Kokkinakis
Roger Federer Relaxed About Retaining No.1 Ranking In Miami
Roger Federer Relaxed About Retaining No.1 Ranking In Miami
Roger Federer Stays Atop ATP Rankings, Simona Halep Leads Women
Roger Federer Stays Atop ATP Rankings, Simona Halep Leads Women's List
Injured Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Indian Wells, Miami
Injured Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Indian Wells, Miami
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.