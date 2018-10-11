 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Helps Clean Up Flood-Affected Mallorca, Gets Touching Message From Roger Federer

Updated: 11 October 2018 21:13 IST

The 17-time Grand Slam champion has also given shelter to the flood victims in his tennis academy.

Rafael Nadal Helps Clean Up Flood-Affected Mallorca, Gets Touching Message From Roger Federer
Both Federer and Nadal have been long-time rivals on the tennis court © AFP

World No. 1 tennis player Rafael Nadal is a champion both on and off the court. After the Spanish island of Mallorca was hit by flash floods, reportedly killing ten people in its wake, the 17-time Grand Slam champion was spotted helping people clean up the streets of Sant Llorenc, a town located on the east coast of the island. The King of Clay, who was born in the town of Manacor in Mallorca, has also given shelter to several flood victims in his tennis academy. Rafa also took to Twitter to write, "Sad day in Mallorca. My sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased."

Pictured with a broom in his hand, Nadal's pictures are doing the rounds on social media.

Here's another photo where Nadal can be seen cleaning up his island

The natural calamity urged Roger Federer to send touching message to his long-time rival.

Rafa's last outing was during the US Open, where he bowed out of the tournament during the semi-final clash against Argentine Juan Martin del Potro. In the recently released ATP rankings, Nadal maintained his No. 1 rank, leading Roger Federer by a convincing margin. The Spaniard has played every Grand Slam since missing the 2016 Wimbledon, but injury concerns have let him down on most occasions. Nadal won the 2018 French Open by beating Dominic Thiem to clinch his 11th Roland Garros title.

Comments
Topics : Roger Federer Rafael Nadal French Open 2014 Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal was born in Manacor, Mallorca
  • Nadal has won 17 Grand Slams in his career
  • He recently bowed out of US Open due to a knee injury
Related Articles
Impressive Novak Djokovic Gets Revenge To Make Shanghai Masters Quarters
Impressive Novak Djokovic Gets Revenge To Make Shanghai Masters Quarters
'Get Your Own Towels' - Tennis Rallies Round Ball Kids After Fernando Verdasco Spat
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic To Play Exhibition Match In Saudi Arabia
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic To Play Exhibition Match In Saudi Arabia
Tennis Rankings: Rafael Nadal And Simona Halep Maintain Top Spots
Tennis Rankings: Rafael Nadal And Simona Halep Maintain Top Spots
Re-Energised Novak Djokovic Targets Number One Spot
Re-Energised Novak Djokovic Targets Number One Spot
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.