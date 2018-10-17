 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Headlines List Of Players Expected At 2019 Mexican Open

Updated: 17 October 2018 14:27 IST

Rafael Nadal headlines the list of players expected to compete at the 2019 Mexican Open in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco.

Rafael Nadal Headlines List Of Players Expected At 2019 Mexican Open
Rafael Nadal won the Mexican Open in 2005 and 2013 © AFP

Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal headlines the list of players expected to compete at the 2019 Mexican Open in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, the organisers said. "Having the (world) No. 1 is important for us, but it's special because it's Rafa. It took just one telephone call to confirm he'd be here," tournament director Raul Zurutuza said, reports Efe. The Mexican Open, an ATP 500 event, will take place from February 25 to March 2 in Acapulco. The 32-year-old Nadal won the Mexican Open in 2005 and 2013, losing to American Sam Querrey in 2017 final. Nadal withdrew from this year's Mexican Open due to the injury he suffered at the Australian Open.

Spaniard David Ferrer, a four-time champion in Acapulco; Germany's Alexander Zverev; American John Isner; and Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka are among the other big-name players in the field.

The 36-year-old Ferrer, who won the title in the Pacific resort city in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015, is winding down his career and this will be his last foreign tournament before saying farewell to the ATP Tour with appearances in Barcelona in April and Madrid in May.

"David will always be David to us, there's special affection there. He's really loved in Mexico," Zurutuza said.

The men will be competing for 1.7 million dollars in prize money.

On the women's side, American Sloane Stephens, the world No.8 and the 2017 US Open champion, will be in the field.

Zurutuza said the tournament is speaking to several other top WTA Tour players, including Spanish star Garbine Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.

"Muguruza is always on the list of players we want to have. Her presence depends on her schedule," Zurutuza said.

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal headlines the list of players expected at Mexican Open
  • The Mexican Open, an ATP 500 event, will take place from February 25
  • The 32-year-old Nadal won the Mexican Open in 2005 and 2013
Related Articles
ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Holds Top Spot, Novak Djokovic Overtakes Roger Federer To Become No. 2
ATP Rankings: Rafael Nadal Holds Top Spot, Novak Djokovic Overtakes Roger Federer To Become No. 2
Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Masters To Close In On Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Masters To Close In On Rafael Nadal's No.1 Ranking
Rafael Nadal Helps Clean Up Flood-Affected Mallorca, Gets Touching Message From Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal Helps Clean Up Flood-Affected Mallorca, Gets Touching Message From Roger Federer
Impressive Novak Djokovic Gets Revenge To Make Shanghai Masters Quarters
Impressive Novak Djokovic Gets Revenge To Make Shanghai Masters Quarters
'Get Your Own Towels' - Tennis Rallies Round Ball Kids After Fernando Verdasco Spat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.