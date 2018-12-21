 
Rafael Nadal Donates $1.15 Million To Victims Of Flash Floods In Mallorca

Updated: 21 December 2018 12:21 IST

A total of 13 people were killed after flash floods reportedly hit Mallorca on October 9.

Rafael Nadal hails from the Spanish town of Mallorca © File Photo/AFP

Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal has donated a million euros ($1.15 million) to the victims of the flash floods that hit the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, his home town, local authorities announced on Thursday.

A total of 13 people were killed after flash floods hit Mallorca on October 9, reports Efe news.

"We know about his affection and humanity, which is as great as his talent and his results and he has shown that both on and off the court," the local government said in a statement.

In a video published by the local government, mayor Mateu Puigros stressed that Nadal donated the money despite being unable to take part in a charity exhibition match aimed at helping people who were affected by the disaster.

Nadal was forced to suspend the match which was initially scheduled for December 7 as he had to undergo surgery on his right ankle in early November.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion joined the clean-up operations and opened up his academy for the victims.`

(With IANS inputs)

