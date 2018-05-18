 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Bounces Back From Slow Start To Reach Rome Semis

Updated: 18 May 2018 23:05 IST

Rafael Nadal is working towards Roland Garros, where he will aim for an unprecedented 11th title.

Rafael Nadal Bounces Back From Slow Start To Reach Rome Semis
Nadal also beat Fognini in Rome in 2013 in their first-ever meeting. © AFP

Rafael Nadal continued his clay domination on Friday, rallying from a set down to reach the Italian Open semi-finals with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Fabio Fognini. The world number two needs to lift an eighth career title at the Foro Italico on Sunday to return to the top of the ATP rankings after losing that position to Roger Federer last week. Spaniard Nadal dropped the opening set in an hour but re-grouped effortlessly as he swept past the Italian in the one-sided second and third sets of their quarter-final tie. "I'm not used to playing so early," Nadal said of his midday start. "But I'm very happy to be in the semi-finals. "This was a very important win for me today." Nadal also beat Fognini in Rome in 2013 in their first-ever meeting. This was his 11th victory in 14 meetings with the 21st-ranked Italian, and sixth in a row.

He is working towards Roland Garros, where he will aim for an unprecedented 11th title.

"My clay court season has been, I think, fantastic. It will be much better if I finish here with another title," added the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

"But I can't forget that I had five months without competing, from Shanghai (October 2017) until Monte-Carlo (last month). I didn't complete -- not one event.

"The comeback has been great, I am happy with everything."

It was the first time in four years that Nadal managed to win his quarter-final tie in Rome and next up he will face either fellow former world number one Novak Djokovic or Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Marin Cilic beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Rome semi-finals for the first time in his career.

The Croatian fourth seed lost in the 2011 and 2017 quarter-finals at the Foro Italico but dismissed Busta in 65 minutes.

Nadal and Cilic were joined as a semi-finalist by women's fourth seed Elina Svitolina, who recovered from a slow start to defeat former world number one Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4, 6-4.

"I had to really step up and play really aggressive in important moments," Svitolina said. "I think that was the key for today.

"I played really good on the important points. That's what made a difference."

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Marin Cilic beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals
  • Nadal and Cilic were joined as a semi-finalist by Elina Svitolina
  • Nadal also beat Fognini in Rome in 2013 in their first-ever meeting
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal Bounces Back From Slow Start To Reach Rome Semis
Rafael Nadal Bounces Back From Slow Start To Reach Rome Semis
Rafael Nadal Eases Past Denis Shapovalov And Into Rome Last Eight
Rafael Nadal Eases Past Denis Shapovalov And Into Rome Last Eight
Simona Halep On Track To Retain No.1 Spot, Venus Williams Tripped Up Again
Simona Halep On Track To Retain No.1 Spot, Venus Williams Tripped Up Again
Italian Open: Alexander Zverev Joins Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic In Third Round
Italian Open: Alexander Zverev Joins Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic In Third Round
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Power On As Dominic Thiem Crashes Out In Rome
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Power On As Dominic Thiem Crashes Out In Rome
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.