 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Rafael Nadal Begins Mexico Open With Straight-Sets Win Over Pablo Andujar

Updated: 26 February 2020 14:57 IST

Rafael Nadal claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over compatriot Pablo Andujar in 1hr 30min at at the Mexico Open in Acapulco.

Rafael Nadal Begins Mexico Open With Straight-Sets Win Over Pablo Andujar
Rafael Nadal will face Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in Wednesday's second round. © AFP

Rafael Nadal marked his return to action with a straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar on Tuesday as he launched his bid to reclaim the world number one ranking at the Mexico Open in Acapulco. The 33-year-old Spaniard, playing for the first time since his quarter-final exit to Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open last month, claimed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over compatriot Andujar in 1hr 30min. "The most important thing when you have not competed for a while is to win, I needed a match like today to get in rhythm and gain some confidence," Nadal said after the victory.

Nadal suffered an early stumble, with Andujar grabbing a break of serve in the opening game as the 19-time Grand Slam winner took time to find his rhythm.

However, Nadal broke back quickly and then opened up a 5-2 lead. Andujar saved three set points to hold serve but Nadal easily held to take the first set.

Andujar never looked like finding a way back into the match in the second set as a dominant Nadal broke in the first game and kept up the momentum, to close out the win emphatically.

The top-seeded Nadal admitted afterwards he was still adjusting to the heat and humidity of conditions in Acapulco.

"It was an awkward first round game," Nadal said. "I had not competed for a while and the temperature change is drastic enough... but I am happy with the victory."

Nadal faces Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in Wednesday's second round. Kecmanovic defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur in Monday's opening round.

Nadal could regain his world number one ranking this week with a victory in Acapulco if rival Novak Djokovic fails to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The Spanish star ceded the global top spot to Djokovic after the Australian Open, where the Serb won a record eighth title.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal marked his return to action with a straight-sets victory
  • He defeated Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2 in Mexico Open
  • Nadal faces Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in Wednesday's second round
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal Back In Action In Acapulco With No Hard Feelings For Nick Kyrgios
Rafael Nadal Back In Action In Acapulco With No Hard Feelings For Nick Kyrgios
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
"The Greatest": Novak Djokovic Takes Aim At Roger Federers Slams, Ranking Record
"The Greatest": Novak Djokovic Takes Aim At Roger Federer's Slams, Ranking Record
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Australian Open Mens Final Facts
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: Australian Open Men's Final Facts
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals After Losing To Dominic Thiem
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals After Losing To Dominic Thiem
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.