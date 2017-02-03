Praveen Mahajan Elected Unopposed All India Tennis Association President

Praveen Mahajan was on Friday elected unopposed as the president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) in its Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Pune. A senior bureaucrat, Mahajan has been elected for the for the period 2016 to 2020. Advocate Surinder Goel was appointed as Returning Officer for the said election. Sports Authority of India (SAI) deputy director (Vig.) Rajiv Sareen was deputed by the sports ministry as government observer and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) joint secretary Rakesh Gupta, nominated as IOA observer, were present in the meeting.

Mahajan, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, is the first woman president of AITA, replacing veteran administrator Anil Khanna who was forced to quit by the sports ministry.

India is currently playing New Zealand in the Davis Cup Group 1 Asia/Oceania tie in Pune. At the end of Day 1, the hosts led 2-0.

(With inputs from PTI)