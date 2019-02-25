Petra Kvitova moved back into the top three of the WTA rankings on Monday after reaching the final of the Dubai Championships, while Naomi Osaka retained the world number one spot. Czech Republic's Kvitova, who was ranked second after last month's Australian Open final defeat by Osaka, reached her third final of the year before losing to Belinda Bencic on Saturday. Japan's Osaka remains at the rankings summit despite her shock exit to Kristina Mladenovic in her first match since winning in Melbourne.
The 21-year-old Bencic climbed 22 places to 23rd after claiming her first title since Toronto in 2015.
WTA top 20
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,871 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,727
3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,605 (+1)
4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,307 (-1)
5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,145
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,900
7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,885 (+1)
8. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,880 (-1)
9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565
10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406
11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,325
12. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 3,285
13. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,117 (+1)
14. Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 2,985 (-1)
15. Julia Goerges (GER) 2,780
16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2,745
17. Madison Keys (USA) 2,726
18. Wang Qiang (CHN) 2,580
19. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2,460 (+1)
20. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2,430 (-1)
Selected:
23. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,065 (+22)