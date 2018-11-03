 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Sania Mirza And Baby Izhaan Watch "Baba" Shoaib Malik Play

Updated: 03 November 2018 16:05 IST

Shoaib Malik was away from home on national duty with Pakistan for the two-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Sania Mirza And Baby Izhaan Watch "Baba" Shoaib Malik Play
Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik were recently blessed with a baby boy. © Twitter

Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik were recently blessed with a baby boy. Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik took to Twitter to announce that they have named the boy, Izhaan Mirza-Malik. However, Shoaib Malik, who is a key member of his national team, had to return to duty with Pakistan hosting New Zealand in a two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. On Saturday, Sania Mirza took to Twitter to post a series of pictures of her spending some adorable time with her new born baby and while also watching Shoaib Malik don the green of Pakistan.

In the first picture, Izhaan, who is hardly a week old can be seen looking at the television to watch his "baba" Shoaib Malik bat.

Sania thanked everyone who wished her and Shoaib and spoke about the "overwhelming feeling" of being a mother.

Sania and Shoaib were blessed with the baby boy on October 30, with the Pakistan cricketer announcing the same on Twitter. The couple, who got married on April 12, 2010, had confirmed the pregnancy news on April 23.

The 31-year-old tennis star had earlier said that the child would bear surnames of both of them.

There was good news for Shoaib on the professional front with Pakistan living up to their billing as the world's best Twenty20 team with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Friday, clinching the two-match series 2-0.

Mohammad Hafeez (34 not out) and Shoaib Malik (10) added 34 quickfire runs to help Pakistan overhaul the 154-run target in 19.4 overs at Dubai stadium, winning their 11th consecutive series and eighth successive T20I match.

Comments
Topics : Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik were recently blessed with a baby
  • Sania Mirza took to Twitter to post a series of pictures
  • Sania thanked everyone who wished her and Shoaib
Related Articles
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Name Baby Boy Izhaan Mirza Malik
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Name Baby Boy Izhaan Mirza Malik
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Become Parents To Baby Boy, Fans Congratulate Couple
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Become Parents To Baby Boy, Fans Congratulate Couple
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Set Couple Goals With Their New Picture
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Set Couple Goals With Their New Picture
Sania Mirza Has A Perfect Response To Trolls Giving Her Random Advice On Pregnancy
Sania Mirza Has A Perfect Response To Trolls Giving Her Random Advice On Pregnancy
Sania Mirza, Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash, Has A Message For Social Media Trolls
Sania Mirza, Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash, Has A Message For Social Media Trolls
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.