 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Pakistan Appeal Decision To Shift Davis Cup Tie Against India

Updated: 11 November 2019 12:00 IST

Pakistan was earlier scheduled to host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie on September 14-15 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Pakistan Appeal Decision To Shift Davis Cup Tie Against India
Pakistan have argued that there are no viable arguments for shifting the venue of the Davis Cup tie. © Reuters

Pakistan have filed an appeal with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), challenging its decision to shift the Davis Cup tie against India to a neutral venue with the assertion that Islamabad is well-equipped to host the clash. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah told PTI on Sunday that a formal appeal has been filed with the international body and they were expecting a positive response by November 15. "We have pointed out that we are fully prepared to host India for the Davis Cup tie as there is no security issue and nor should political ties between the two countries over-ride our chance of hosting a major event," Saifullah said.

Saifullah said the event-free opening of the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday is a clear indicator that despite the ongoing diplomatic tensions it is possible to host the Indian tennis team in Islamabad.

"I think our case is very strong because there is no viable argument for shifting the tie to a neutral venue," he said.

Pakistan was earlier scheduled to host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie on September 14-15 at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where matches against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand have taken place in 2017 and 2018.

But the ITF announced early this month that the tie would be held at a neutral venue to be chosen by Pakistan after the All India Tennis Association (AITA) requested the tie to be shifted from Islamabad. The ITF said it had acted on the recommendations of its independent security advisors.

Saifullah also said if their appeal was not accepted, the PTF had some other options and was working on those.

"We may tell the ITF that we'll not nominate the neutral venue. We'll request it to ask AITA to choose where its outfit wants to play," he added.

Saifullah said the Indian officials had used the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) ongoing sit-in in Islamabad to convince the ITF that their players would not be able to focus on the matches.

"They highlighted to the ITF about JUI-F leadership's aggressive attitude. We have a very good chance of beating India on our grass courts and the Indians know this that is why they are using all tactics to delay and shift the tie," he said.

Pakistan's top players, Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan have also criticised the decision of the ITF to allow a shift in the Davis Cup venue.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Roger Federer Faces Early ATP Finals Exit After Dominic Thiem Defeat, Novak Djokovic Cruises
Roger Federer Faces Early ATP Finals Exit After Dominic Thiem Defeat, Novak Djokovic Cruises
Novak Djokovic Beats Matteo Berrettini In ATP Finals Opener
Novak Djokovic Beats Matteo Berrettini In ATP Finals Opener
Fed Cup: France Beat Australia, Win Their First Title In 16 Years
Fed Cup: France Beat Australia, Win Their First Title In 16 Years
Fed Cup Final: Ashleigh Barty Produces "Best Ever" Tennis To Draw Australia Level vs France
Fed Cup Final: Ashleigh Barty Produces "Best Ever" Tennis To Draw Australia Level vs France
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Feel Future Of Tennis Is "In Good Hands"
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovic Feel Future Of Tennis Is "In Good Hands"
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.