 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Reigning Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic Wins Opener In Rogers Cup

Updated: 08 August 2018 23:03 IST

Novak Djokovic beat Bosnia and Herzegovina's Mirza Basic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the Rogers Cup.

Reigning Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic Wins Opener In Rogers Cup
Novak Djokovic beat Bosnia and Herzegovina's Mirza Basic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) © AFP

Reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has gotten off to a solid start in the North American summer hard-court season, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina's Mirza Basic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the Rogers Cup. Also on Tuesday, a pair of top-10 players -- Bulgarian No. 5 seed Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian No. 6 seed Marin Cilic -- moved through to the third round with three-set victories over Spain's Fernando Verdasco and Croatia's Borna Coric, respectively, reports Efe. The ninth-seeded Djokovic had initially been due to face Hyeon Chung, in what would have been a rematch of a 2018 Australian Open contest won by the promising young South Korean. But when Chung withdrew from this ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tournament with a back injury, lucky loser Basic took his place in the draw.

Djokovic dominated the first set, but he had to win the second set in a tiebreaker after twice squandering service-break leads due to sloppy play on serve. "I thought I served very well today ... except those double faults in the game (4-3 in the second set) when I lost the break. But, in general, I worked a lot on that shot (recently)," the 13-time Grand Slam champion, who will next play Canadian wildcard Peter Polansky in the second round, was quoted as saying on the ATP World Tour's Web site.

In action later Tuesday, Dimitrov edged Verdasco 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in a match that had been delayed by rain in the final set.

Dimitrov, who has struggled in recent months and has not reached an ATP World Tour semi-final since April's Monte-Carlo Masters, clinched the victory by winning a 35-shot rally on match point.

"Sometimes one, two, three matches, it can really turn it around for you again. If you stay compact, stay smart and do the right things you just never known when the tables might turn for you," the Bulgarian was quoted as saying on the ATP World Tour's site. Next up for Dimitrov in the third round will be either big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic or American Francis Tiafoe. Also Tuesday, Cilic got past Coric 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to reach the third round and will next take on either speedy 11th-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman or American Sam Querrey.

In Rogers Cup women's action Tuesday in Montreal, eight-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4 in the second round and Russia's Maria Sharapova routed Bulgarian qualifier Sesil Karatantcheva 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. Kvitova will play either ninth-seeded Karolina Pliskova or the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in the third round of this Premier 5 event. Sharapova will take on 12th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina in second-round action. The world's top tennis players are in action this week at the Rogers Cup in preparation for the US Open, which gets under way on August 27.

Comments
Topics : Novak Djokovic Tennis
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic has gotten off to a solid start in the Rogers Cup
  • He beat Mirza Basic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the Rogers Cup
  • Djokovic dominated the first set, but he had to win the second set
Related Articles
Reigning Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic Wins Opener In Rogers Cup
Reigning Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic Wins Opener In Rogers Cup
Watch: Novak Djokovic Piggybacks Coach In Hilarious Video
Watch: Novak Djokovic Piggybacks Coach In Hilarious Video
Rafael Nadal Says Winning All Matches Not His Aim, Lives For Competition
Rafael Nadal Says Winning All Matches Not His Aim, Lives For Competition
Novak Djokovic Back In Top 10 After Wimbledon Exploits
Novak Djokovic Back In Top 10 After Wimbledon Exploits
Watch: Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber Set Floor On Fire With
Watch: Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber Set Floor On Fire With 'Champions' Dance'
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.