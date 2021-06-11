Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Telecast, Live Streaming
French Open: Novak Djokovic is set to face Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals, on June 11 at the Philippe-Chatrier Court, Roland Garros.
Highlights
Rafael Nadal faces Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-final
The match will take place at the Philippe-Chatrier Court
It is scheduled to begin from 9:00 PM IST, June 11
Currently in pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is set to face Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-final on June 11. The Spaniard had to get past Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, Djokovic edged past Matteo Berrettini in the quarters, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6(5)-7(7), 7-5. Djokovic, who is also the world number one, will be hoping to increase his head-to-head record against arch-rival Nadal, and currently leads 29-28.
Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match be played?
The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court, Roland Garros.
When will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match be played?
The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be played on Friday, June 11.
What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match begin?
The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match?
The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match?
The live streaming for the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
