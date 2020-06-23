Following Novak Djokovic's announcement that he has tested positive for coronavirus, tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka had less than sympathetic reactions for the Serbian national. Djokovic became the fourth player to participate in the exhibition tennis tournament that he hosted who tested positive for the virus. The no.1 ranked tennis player has been criticised in general for holding the event - where spectators were also allowed - while the coronavirus pandemic still raged on. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki had all tested positive for the virus previously.

Kyrgios, who has been very vocal in his criticism of the decision to go ahead with the tournament, retweeted the news about Djokovic and simply wrote "Oh boy."

He went on to retweet a video of Djokovic and others from the tournament partying and dancing, seemingly in breach of social distancing norms, and wrote "Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don't @ me for anything I've done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake."

Japanese star Naomi Osaka tweeted a cryptic GIF soon after the news broke.

However, she followed up with a tweet that read "hope everyone feels better."

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection," the 33-year-old Djokovic said in a statement.

"I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said, adding that he would go into self-isolation for the next 14 days. He also said that his wife had tested positive for the virus, but his children had tested negative.

Kyrgios had earlier said that it was "boneheaded" to go ahead with the tournament.

"Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition' speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE," he had tweeted on Monday after Coric announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

The slew of positive tests raises questions over the sport's planned return in August.