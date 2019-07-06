 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Says Bernard Tomic's 45,000 Euros Wimbledon Penalty "Unfair"

Updated: 06 July 2019 10:59 IST

The controversial Australian was punished by the All England Club for tanking in his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes.

Novak Djokovic Says Bernard Tomic
Novak Djokovic believes other factors could have come into play which would have been mitigating. © AFP

Novak Djokovic blasted the decision to strip Bernard Tomic of his entire 45,000 euros (USD 56,000) Wimbledon prize money as "unfair." The controversial Australian was punished by the All England Club for tanking in his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes. The 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was the shortest men's match at the tournament. "I don't think it's fair to take all his prize money away," said Djokovic on Friday. 

"I have to see obviously his behaviour, movement on the court, how much effort he put in. He deserved his right to be in this tournament. He's a top 100 player. 

"He's worked all year to be here. He deserves most of that prize money."

World number one and defending Wimbledon champion Djokovic, who is also the president of the ATP Player Council, believes other factors could have come into play which would have been mitigating.

"It's not nice for the crowd, the other players that maybe would want to be in the position to fight to get to the second round. 

"But he played against Tsonga, who is a great player on grass."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Bernard Tomic Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Djokovic blasted the decision to strip Tomic of his prize money
  • Tomic was punished by the All England Club for tanking in first round
  • The 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Tsonga was the shortest men's match
Related Articles
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Equals Boris Becker Mark With Last 16 Spot
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Equals Boris Becker Mark With Last 16 Spot
Novak Djokovic Into Wimbledon Third Round For 11th Year In A Row
Novak Djokovic Into Wimbledon Third Round For 11th Year In A Row
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Off To Winning Start, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic Off To Winning Start, Naomi Osaka Knocked Out
Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka Share Centre Stage On Wimbledon Opening Day
Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka Share Centre Stage On Wimbledon Opening Day
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Primed To Tighten Wimbledon Grip
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Primed To Tighten Wimbledon Grip
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.