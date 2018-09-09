Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer To Join Rafael Nadal In ATP Finals

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and Switzerland's Roger Federer are set to join Spain's Rafael Nadal in the ATP Finals, the Association of Tennis Professionals announced on Saturday. Djokovic earned a place in the eight-man season-ending tournament, being held from November 11-18 at London's O2 Arena, after easing past Japan's Kei Nishikori to set up a US Open final clash against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, reports Efe news. Djokovic, 31, has earned five wins in 11 ATP Finals appearances with a record of 31-11, but missed last year's tournament due to an elbow injury. The former world No. 1 returned to top form this summer, becoming the first player to win all nine ATP Masters tournaments after winning the Cincinnati Masters, as well as grabbing his fourth Wimbledon title.

With an ATP Finals berth under his belt, Djokovic paved the way for Federer, the Australian Open winner, to secure his 16th tournament appearance thanks to "Grand Slam Champion" rule.

According to the ATP, this rule "reserves one place in the eight-man field for a current-year Grand Slam champion who finishes between Nos. 8-20 in the ATP Race To London."

With Nadal, the 2018 French Open champion, and Djokovic having already secured a place in the tournament, Federer became the only Grand Slam champion yet to qualify for the event, as Del Potro will be able to take part in the tournament by points if he wins the US Open title.