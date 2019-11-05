 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Drawn In Same ATP Finals Group

Updated: 05 November 2019 23:46 IST

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were drawn in the same group for next week's climax to the season, the ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Drawn In Same ATP Finals Group
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer fought out a thrilling five set final at Wimbledon 2019. © AFP

Spectators will be hoping for a mini repeat of this year's epic Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after the two tennis legends were drawn in the same group for next week's climax to the season, the ATP Finals. Djokovic, who could finish the week as world number one, and Federer fought out a thrilling five set final at Wimbledon with the Serbian coming from a break down in the final set to win it 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) in what was at four hours and 57 minutes the longest final in the tournament's history.

Their group clash in London will only be the best of three sets -- Austria's two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem and Italian Matteo Berrettini make up the quartet.  

World number one Rafael Nadal is in a group with this year's US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Nadal declared himself fit for the finals on Tuesday after he pulled out of last week's Paris Masters semi-finals -- a scan revealed a "slight strain to the left abdominal".

Nadal had still replaced Djokovic -- who won the Paris Masters -- as world number one but the Serbian can reclaim it.

Djokovic will take top spot if he wins two group-stage matches and reaches the final and if the 33-year-old Spaniard -- who has yet to win the finals -- does not play or fails to win a round-robin match.

Djokovic will also finish the year as number one if he wins the tournament and Nadal does not reach the semi-finals.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were drawn in the same group
  • Spectators will hope for a mini repeat of this year's Wimbledon final
  • Dominic Thiem and Italian Matteo Berrettini make up the quartet
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic Cruises Past Denis Shapovalov To Win Fifth Paris Masters Title
Novak Djokovic Cruises Past Denis Shapovalov To Win Fifth Paris Masters Title
Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal Pulls Out, Novak Djokovic To Face Denis Shapovalov In Final
Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal Pulls Out, Novak Djokovic To Face Denis Shapovalov In Final
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Beats Grigor Dimitrov To Set Up Possible Rafael Nadal Final
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Beats Grigor Dimitrov To Set Up Possible Rafael Nadal Final
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Edge Closer To Possible Paris Masters Final Meeting
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Edge Closer To Possible Paris Masters Final Meeting
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Crushes Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sets Up Grigor Dimitrov Semi-Final
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Crushes Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sets Up Grigor Dimitrov Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.